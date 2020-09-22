FIle photo

21 per cent increase in farmers’ registrations for selling Kharif paddy produce at MSP in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Food & Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department of Odisha government on Monday informed that various primary agriculture cooperative societies in the State have witnessed an increase of 21 per cent farmers’ registering for selling their Kharif paddy produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for the 2020-21 season.

“A total number of 14 lakh 97 thousands 779 farmers have registered their name through online mode to sell their paddy during upcoming Kharif Paddy procurement. In the year 2019-20, a total of 12 Lakh 35 thousand 908 farmers had registered their name for the sale of Kharif paddy,” informed the department.

As many as 2 lakh 61 thousand 871 farmers have registered themselves so far. This also revealed that all the 30 districts in the State have witnessed an increase in registration this year as compared to 2019-20.

It is worthwhile to mention here that online registration of the farmer has been introduced by the State government in view of the ongoing COVID-19.

