206 Covid Positives From Khordha Among 585 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 585 Covid-19 positive cases including 96 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1024320 informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

Among the 585 positives In quarantine there are 342 and Local contact 243 cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 26

11. Jajpur: 36

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 12

16. Keonjhar: 7

17. Khurda: 206

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 25

21. Nayagarh: 4

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 22

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 47

New recoveries: 601

Cumulative tested: 19726507

Positive: 1024320

Recovered: 1010183

Active cases: 5909