youth missing in kuakhai

2 Youths Drown In Kuakhai In Odisha, Search Underway

By Sudeshna Panda 0 0

Cuttack: Friends had allegedly gone swimming in Kuakahi near Cuttack and have drowned in the river, this incident has taken place today.

According to reports, five friends had gone swimming in Kuakhai. All five got drowned.

Hearing their screams, the locals rescued three of them and immediately informed the fire and police personnel.

Till now the fire department is still searching for the other two missing youths. They were around 15-years-old.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Tragic! 2 youths go missing after drowning in Kuakhai River

State

Justice DP Mohapatra, Former Judge SC & Orissa HC Passes Away

State

Odisha: Disposal And Destruction Of Seized Narcotic Drugs

State

Tea Shop Owner Murdered In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.