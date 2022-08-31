2 Youths Drown In Kuakhai In Odisha, Search Underway

Cuttack: Friends had allegedly gone swimming in Kuakahi near Cuttack and have drowned in the river, this incident has taken place today.

According to reports, five friends had gone swimming in Kuakhai. All five got drowned.

Hearing their screams, the locals rescued three of them and immediately informed the fire and police personnel.

Till now the fire department is still searching for the other two missing youths. They were around 15-years-old.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.