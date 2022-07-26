2 Women Killed, 3 Critical In Road Accident in Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic road accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, as many as two people have been killed and three others are said to be critical.

According to reports, two women labourers have been killed and three others have been critically injured.

It is noteworthy that the accident occurred as the tractor carrying them overturned near Purunia village under Badampahar police limits in Mayurbhanj.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Police has reached the spot and is investigating further into the matter.

Further details awaited.