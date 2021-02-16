Malkangiri: Dantewada police on Tuesday arrested two top cadre Maoists during a combing operation in the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border near Malkangiri. The two were involved in many violence and atrocities in both Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government had declared Rs 13 lakh bounty on the two of them.

One of these arrested ultras has been identified as Gudi Mandawi, the Deputy Commander of Katekalyan Area Committee while the other one has been identified as Bhima Mandwabi.

While Gudi had Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head, the Chhattisgarh government had announced Rs 5 lakh bounty on Bhima.

Following a tip off a special team of security personnel managed to reach an isolated village named Bajeji and launched a manhaunt and managed to arrest the two hard core Maoists from their hideout.