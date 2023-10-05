2 more test positive for Scrub typhus in Odisha’s Sundargarh, total rises to 330

Sundargarh: Fear continues to grip people in Odisha’s Sundargarh as number of scrub typhus cases continue to rise. As of the latest update from reliable sources, Sundargarh has reported two more positive cases of Scrub typhus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of Scrub typhus in Sundargarh has risen to 330. Reportedly, about 24 blood samples were sent for testing. Two out of which, tested positive.

Odisha Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee tested positive for Scrub Typhus, said reports on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that, since he was experiencing symptoms similar to the disease, he decided to get himself tested. His blood sample was sent for a Scrub Typhus test to Capital Hospital and the report was positive.

As per the information given by Sundargarh district health department, one person has lost their life due to Scrub Typhus while another continues to remain in ICU.

Earlier, Scrub typhus claimed one more life in Bargarh on Sunday. This took the death toll in Bargarh to 7. Amid rise in scrub typhus cases in the state, the 4-member central team visited Bargarh district and took stock of the situation.

The Sundargarh CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

It is to be noted that, scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.