Puri Srimandir to remain closed for 4 hours today due to ‘Banakalagi niti’ of Lord Jagannath

Puri: The Banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath is set to take place today. In view of the same, the Puri Jagannath temple is to remain closed for four hours today, from 5 pm to 9 pm. During this time, the public will not be allowed for the darshan of Lord Jagannath.

The Banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath will commence after the conclusion of second Bhog mandap. The Banakalagi ritual is getting conducted after a period of one month.

The Banakalagi niti of Lord Jagannath is a sacred ritual. The Jaya-Bijaya dwar of the Puri Srimandir will remain shut during the ritual. After the conclusion of second Bhog mandap, the face of Lord Jagannath will be decorated in traditional and sacred colors like saffron, red, green, black, and white by the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas.

The Banakalagi Niti is ideally a confidential ritual, hence visitors are prohibited from entering into the temple during these specific hours. Post the completion of this ritual, Lord Jagannath will take a ceremonial bath, ‘Maha Snana’. The doors of the temple will be reopened for the visitors thereafter.