2 more Plasma banks inaugurated in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated two more Plasma banks on Wednesday in the State through video-conferencing. One of the banks was started at MKCG Berhampur in Ganjam district while the other at VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur district.

After this two, the number of Plasma banks rose to 5 in the state. Earlier CM had inaugurated plasma banks at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and IGH in Rourkela.

The first Plasma bank had been inaugurated at SCB in Cuttack. So far about 100 unit of plasma have been collected from here.

While the newly inaugurated plasma bank will cater to the need of the COVID positive patients of the highest infected district Ganjam, the other one will be instrumental to curb the pandemic in western Odisha.