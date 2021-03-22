2 More Odisha Govt Employees Dismissed, Pension Of 2 Others Stopped, Know Why

Bhubaneswar: The state government continues its crackdown on corruption and incompetence. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always insisted on zero-tolerance against incompetent and corrupt government officials.

Continuing efforts to provide services to the public through transparent, efficient and accountable administration while maintaining integrity and morality in public life. In this regard, the state government today took stern action against four corrupt and inefficient officers. Two have been dismissed while stopped the pension of two others.

The four officers have been identified as Balaram Suna, a former SEO from Titilagad block in Balangir, and Basant Kumar Sahu, a former Statistical Assistant in Athamallik, Angul district of the Department of Women and Child Development, have been sacked for corruption.

Similarly, Damodar Das, ex-DGM Electrical, Bhubaneswar BED, and A.M. Jagannath Rao’s pension and pension benefits have been permanently suspended.

The two officers were charged by the court with corruption. Together with the four accused, strict action has been taken against 117 corrupt and incompetent officials in the past one year.