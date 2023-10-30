2 minor brothers drown in pond in Nayagarh of Odisha

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, two minor brothers have drowned in a pond of Nayagarh district in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the incident has occurred in Abhiman village under Itamati police station limits in Nayagarh. It is worth mentioning that the two died while bathing in the pond.

The brothers were aged 11 years and 12 years respectively, said reliable reports. The same incident had occurred on July 28, 2023.

In an unfortunate incident, two minors met a tragic fate after they drowned while bathing in Sorada village pond in Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district in Odisha today.

As per reports, the minors were taking bath in the village pond when they lost balance and slipped deep into the water body and drowned. On being informed about the incident, the villagers informed the fire personnel.

The fire tenders reached the spot and rescued the minors from the pond.