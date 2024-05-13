Odisha: Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on election awareness

Puri: Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on election awareness has been created on the Puri sea beach on Monday, said reports. The Election awareness in sand art is beautiful.

International sand sculptor and Padma shree Sudarshan Pattnaik has sent awareness to people and wished new voters with beautiful sand art at Puri beach.

The first phase of voting has started in Odisha from today. Everyone has been called on to express their opinion through casting their valuable vote. The Sand sculptor congratulated first time voters with the message, “your vote your future”.

The huge election awareness sand art has been installed using two thousand balls and steel bowls in this sand art.

The first phase of voting in Odisha is underway in peace and order. By 9 am, 9.25% voting has been done. The information regarding the same has been given by the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

Reports further said that only 7.80% voting has been cast in Berhampur Lok Sabha seat. 9.33% voting in Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, 10.59% in Koraput Lok Sabha seat and 9.28% in Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat.

Voters are voting for four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats in eight districts. People are standing in line in a systemic manner in front of the booth and waiting for their turn for asserting their rights.

Voting is underway in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts of South Odisha. A total of 37 candidates are in the fray for Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats.

Further it is worth mentioning that, a total of 243 candidates are fighting in 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are voting in the first phase. There are 300,000,000 male voters and 31,000,000 female voters. Voting is going on in 7 thousand and 33 booths, said reports.

Polling was delayed in a few booths due to EVM glitch in Odisha in a few places on Monday said reports. Voting has begun for the first phase elections in Odisha. The polling has begun at four Lok Sabha constituencies including Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi. During the first phase elections on Monday voting was delayed because of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

SEE THE SAND ART HERE:

Also Read: EVM Glitch In A Few Places In Odisha Leads To Delay In Polling