Two suffocate to death while cleaning well in Odisha’s Boudh

Boudh : Two persons were killed after falling into a well at near Mahanadi bridge chowk of Boudh town in this district of Odisha.

The deceased persons have been identified as Prafulla Sahu (40) and Niranjan Bhoi (45) of Tutusinga village under Murusundhi Panchayat of Boudh district.

As per reports, the two were working as painter in a newly constructed building in the Mahanadi bridge chowk area. They were requested by the owner of the building to clean the well, which lied in the compound.

As Prafulla and Niranjan did not return for a long time another labourer went inside the well to search them and did not return back.

On knowing about the incident the building owner informed the police and fire department. Upon knowing about the incident the Police and Fire department reached the spot and recovered two bodies and rescued one.

While Prafulla and Niranjan were already dead, the third laborer was critical. He has been admitted in the District Headquarter Hospital, Boudh . The dead bodies have been sent for autopsy.

While the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, suffocation due to lack of oxygen inside the well is suspected.

Police are investigating into the matter for further evidence and the building owner has been detained.