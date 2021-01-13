2 Killed Including Women Labourer As Tractor Turned Turtle In Odisha

By WCE 1

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a woman labourer and the driver were killed as a tractor overturned near Trikalapadu under Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district late last night.

Two others sustained critical injuries in the accident.

Reports said, the cotton-laden vehicle was heading towards Belakana village from Majhiguda village with three women, when the tractor turned turtle resulting in the death of the driver on the spot.

The locals immediately rushed the injured three woman to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where one of them died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the Kalyansinghpur police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the incident.

 

You might also like
Business

Gold Price Increases For 22 Carat And 24 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

State

Police Seize 106 gm Brown Sugar In Cuttack, Five held

State

Nayagarh Minor Girl Murder Case: Orissa High Court Expresses Satisfaction Over…

State

Chandrabhaga, Talasari beaches in Odisha to be developed as world class tourist…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.