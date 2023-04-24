2 killed, 8 critical in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: As many as two people died while eight others sustained critical injury in two separate road mishaps in Koraput district of Odisha on Monday.

In the first case, a man was killed on the spot while his two sons sustained critical injury after their bike met an accident near Ghodabeda village under Lamtapur Block of Koraput district.

The deceased person has been identified as Dambaru Khilla of Maliguda village.

The two critically injured sons of the man have been admitted to Lamtaput hospital.

In the second incident, a youth got killed while six others sustained critical injury after the Autorickshaw in which he was coming overturned near Tunpar Chhaka. They were returning from Kakirguma weekly market.

After getting information Kakirguma Police rushed to the spot and seized the Autorickshaw. Police also sent the injured persons to the Kakirguma hospital for treatment.

