2 killed, 4 injured in lightning strike in Odisha’s Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki: At least two persons were killed and four others were injured in lightning strike at Dolanpur village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district.

The deceased have been identified as Lipu Parida and Dhadia Sahu.

Sources said, the lightning struck when all of them were working in the farmland.

After the lightning struck, all of them were rushed to Banki hospital, where the two were declared brought dead.

One of the patient was shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack after his health condition deteriorated, while the three others are being treated in the Banki hospital.

