2 killed, 2 critical in group clash in Balangir dist of Odisha

Balangir: In a sad incident 2 persons were killed while two other persons sustained critical injury in a group clash on Saturday. The incident took place in Jarasinga village under Deogan Police Station in Balangir district of Odisha.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sripati Bheshra and Dhanmat Rout.

As per reports, verbal spat erupted between two people when they had gone to graze cows. The heated argument turned an ugly turn and both the parties got involved in a fight. As a result, 2 people were killed while two others sustained critical injury.

The two injured persons have been admitted to the District Head Quarter Hospital in Balangir.

It has been learnt that the two parties had past enmity over irrigation of a piece of land.