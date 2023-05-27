2 Engineering students drown in Kuakhai river in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident as many as two students drowned in the Kuakhai river in the Balianta area of the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place at about 7.30 pm in the river near Indrapal area.

The two deceased students have been identified as Smruti Sourav Pradhan of Tamando area and Satyajit Das of the Rengali area.

As per reports, the two engineering students were taking bath in the Kuakhai River when somehow they were pulled into the deep water and drowned.

After getting information fire brigade team from Balipatna rushed to the spot and launched a fanatical search. So far body of one of the students, Smruti Saurav has been recovered. The search operation is underway. This was informed by Abani Kumar Swain, Deputy Fire Officer from Bhubaneswar.

Further information awaited.

Update:

Bodies of both the Engineering students have been recovered from the river.