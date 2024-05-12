Minor boy dies after eating Maggi, 6 members of family admitted in hospital

Pilibhit: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly died after eating ‘Maggi’ while six members of his family are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As per media reports, one Rahul Kumar from Dehradun had gone to visit his maternal grandparents in Rahul Nagar Colony, under Hazara Police Station limits of the district along with his mother Seema and two siblings, Vivek and Sandhya.

The entire family ate Maggi and rice on Thursday evening before sleeping. Unfortunately, Rahul along with his two siblings, mother, and maternal aunts, Sanju and Sanjana, fell sick as they experienced severe stomach pain and diarrhoea allegedly due to food poisoning.

All of them were admitted at a private hospital on Friday morning but later they were shifted to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) for further treatment. However, Rahul died on the way to the government hospital. Later, Vivek was referred to the district hospital as his condition was critical while other family members are still undergoing treatment at the health centre.