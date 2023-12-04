1 killed, 1 critical in road accident in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic case of road accident, one person lost their life while another was reported critical. The road accident took place in Cuttack district of Odisha. The tragic incident took place on National Highway 16 near Manguli Chowk, said reliable reports in this regard.

The deceased has been identified as Patanu Mallik and the injured has been identified as Kalia Mallik. They were both identified as residents of Salepur. According to reports from reliable sources, both of them were returning home on a bike when the vehicle lost control and fell into a ditch at around 11.45 pm on Sunday. A Cuttack-Puri bound bus bus coming from behind crushed the bike, leading to the fatality.

Reportedly, the road undertaken was undergoing construction. A huge crowd was witnessed at the spot. Officials from the nearby police station arrived at the spot and have initiated a probe into the matter. The body of the the deceased and the injured were immediately shifted to the Cuttack medical.