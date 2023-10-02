2 critical in road accident in Bhubaneswar, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking accident near Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha, a scooter has collided with a car on Monday.

Reports say that, the car and the scooter were at a great speed and they crashed into each other. It is worth mentioning that, two people have been critically injured in the accident.

The scooter was taking a u-turn when the car was came in the wrong direction and hit it hard from behind.

According to the shocked onlookers, the scooter and its driver were dragged by almost 100 meters post the accident in Bhubaneswar.

The scooter driver has been badly injured and has received a deep wound on his head, said reliable reports. The two critically injured people have been rushed to the hospital, said reports in this matter.

The local police has reached the spot and started an investigation regarding the accident.