2 crushed to death by truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar, locals protest

Anandapur: In a tragic road accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday, two bike riders have been crushed to death by a truck.

According to reports, two lives were lost in a fatal road accident. The two bikers died on the spot when a truck collided head-on and crushed them.

The accident took place near Chandibiranchipur road of Anandpur Sub-division under Nandipada police station limits on State Highway 53.

While the identities of both the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Nandipada police recovered the bodies and admitted them to Anandpur Medical Centre.

On the other hand, the truck driver who caused the accident has surrendered at the police station. Police are still investigating into the accident.