2 bogies of coal laden train catches fire in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: As many as two coal laden bogies of the train that was on its way to Kharagpur from Bhadrak of Odisha caught fire on Friday. The incident took place while the train was near Soro in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, the front and rear bogies of the train caught fire while the train was near Soro. The goods train was going from Bhadrak to Kharagpur of West Bengal.

After getting alerted the fire fighters from Soro rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The train has been stationed now at the platform number one of Soro Railway Station in Balasore district.