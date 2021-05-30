1st Ever In India: Odisha Receives Oxygen Cylinders Directly From China

Bhubaneswar: A flight from China carrying oxygen cylinders landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha, today.

The information about the fact was provided by the Chairman WODC (Western Odisha Development Council) Asit Tripathy through a tweet.

A freighter from China landed in bbsr directly carrying oxy cylinders. A first for the country.A step ahead in dev oxy security.Hon CM has directed no patient shall suffer for want of oxygen in Odisha.@IPR_Odisha @CMO_Odisha @ — chairmanwodc (@chairmanwodc) May 30, 2021

Within a short term the government is ensuring efficient distribution to all medical institutions and developing reserves in oxygen cylinders.

In two months more than 14,000 additional cylinders have been added. “With today’s import and further consignments flying in, situation will become better,” added the Chairman WODC