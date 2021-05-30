1st Ever In India: Odisha Receives Oxygen Cylinders Directly From China

By WCE 2
china sends oxygen to odisha
Pic Credits: ChairmanWODC Official

Bhubaneswar: A flight from China carrying oxygen cylinders landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha, today.

The information about the fact was provided by the Chairman WODC (Western Odisha Development Council) Asit Tripathy through a tweet.

Within a short term the government is ensuring efficient distribution to all medical institutions and developing reserves in oxygen cylinders.

In two months more than 14,000 additional cylinders have been added. “With today’s import and further consignments flying in, situation will become better,” added the Chairman WODC

You might also like
State

Covid Death Odisha: 33 More Succumb, Toll Rises To 2,719

State

Odisha: Covid Vaccination Slot For Cuttack City Reopens Today, See Details

State

Damage Assessment Of Cyclone Yaas Underway In Odisha: SRC

State

Odisha Records 9,541 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1342

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.