1931 Covid Positives In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 2,74,181

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,74,181 on Wednesday with 1931 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases, 1120 are from quarantine centres and 811 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration. District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 120

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 66

4. Bhadrak: 64

5. Balangir: 64

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 153

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 35

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 27

12. Jagatsinghpur: 78

13. Jajpur: 67

14. Jharsuguda: 56

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 46

17. Kendrapada: 61

18. Keonjhar: 65

19. Khurda: 273

20. Koraput: 29

21. Malkangiri: 38

22. Mayurbhanj: 99

23. Nawarangpur: 62

24. Nayagarh: 23

25. Nuapada: 43

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 25

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 30

30. Sundargarh: 104

31. State Pool: 51

New recoveries: 2622

Cumulative Tested: 4159394

Positive: 274181