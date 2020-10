Bhubaneswar: As many as 1908 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries 222 people from Khordha, 170 from Sundargarh, 126 from Anugul, 102 from Kendrapara, 100 from Cuttack, 96 from Bolangir, 89 from Balasore, 80 from Mayurbhanj, 76 from Kalahandi, 73 from Jagatsinghpur, 68 from Nuapada, 55 from Jharsuguda, 49 from Dhenkanal, 48 from Jajapur, 47 from Puri, 45 from Nabarangpur, 45 from Sambalpur, 42 from Kandhamal, 42 from Keonjhar, 37 from Bargarh, 37 from Sonepur, 35 from Malkangiri, 34 from Rayagada, 33 from Koraput, 32 from Boudh, 30 from Nayagarh, 25 from Bhadrak, 20 from Ganjam, 5 from Gajapati, 4 from Deogarh and 41 from State Pool, the Health Dept said.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,72,038, the Health Dept tweeted.

Another 1908 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 29.10.2020 222 from Khordha

170 from Sundargarh

126 from Anugul

102 from Kendrapara

100 from Cuttack

96 from Bolangir

89 from Baleswar

80 from Mayurbhanj

76 from Kalahandi

73 from Jagatsinghpur — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) October 29, 2020