19-Year-Old Woman Among 3 Arrested For Involvement In Gangster Haider’s Escape From Police Custody

Cuttack: Mangalabag Police on Saturday arrested three persons including a 19-year-old woman in connection with the escape of gangster Suleiman Haider from police custody in Cuttack recently.

Speaking about the development, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh informed that the accused have been arrested by the Mangalabag Police.

The accused have been identified as Archana Parida of Mushadpur village under Bhograi Police limits of Balasore district, Sk. Raisuddin (26) of Jatpura village in Kendrapara district and Sk. Imran (19) of Jobra in Cuttack district.

Also Read: Police To Take Gangster Suleiman Haider On 7-Day Remand

With the arrest of the three accused today, the number of arrested persons in the case rose to seven.

Haider, who was serving life term at the Sambalpur Circle Jail in a murder case, was admitted at Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment on March 23, 2021 for treatment. He was lodged at the Cabin no-5 of the surgery department of the hospital. However, he had escaped from Hospital on April 10. Later he was arrested from Telangana on April 15.