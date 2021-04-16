Police To Take Gangster Suleiman Haider On 7-Day Remand

Cuttack: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court here on Friday allowed the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate to take gangster Suleiman Haider on a seven-day remand beginning from tomorrow.

The police had prayed before the court for a 10-day custody of the gangster, however, the court permitted for 7 days only.

Meanwhile, the court sent the gangster to Choudwar Circle Jail after he was produced by the cops.

The Commissionerate Police, which arrested Haider from Telangana yesterday, produced him before the Cuttack JMFC Court this evening.

Two of his aides who were also arrested were produced before the court today.

Haider, who was serving life term at the Sambalpur Circle Jail in a murder case, was admitted at Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment on March 23, 2021 for treatment. He was lodged at the Cabin no-5 of the surgery department of the hospital. However, he had escaped from Hospital on April 10.