19 more COVID cases reported in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 19 new positive cases have been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.
Out of 19 corona cases, 4 cases are Home Quarantine Cases while rest 15 cases are local Contact cases.
The four cases of Home Quarantine are all male and Railway staff (43-year-old, 55-year-old, 44-year-old and 32-year.
The local cases are: 1) six cases, 27-year-old female 24-year-old female, 21-year-old female, 29-year-old male, 21-year-old male and 33-year-old male (all employees of private hospital in Bhubaneswar linked with an earlier positive case who was a native of other district.
2) Two cases, 45-year-old female and 27-year-old male, the employees of another private hospital linked with earlier positive case who is a native of other district.
3) Five cases, 24-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 18-year-old male and 15-year-old male of Dumduma, Subash Nagar Basti linked with an earlier case with travel history of Delhi.
4) One case, 51-year-old male, an employee of a government hospital in Bhubaneswar and other persons is a nine-year-old boy of Laxmi Bazar Basti who is a native of other district recently travelled to Bhubaneswar on 11.6.2020.
The civic body also informed that three COVID patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospitals.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 20 Jun 2020(till 9am).
Further contact tracing is still continuing.
Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/6oZbWc33hJ
