coronavirus in Bhubaneswar
19 more COVID cases reported in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday informed that 19 new positive cases have been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Out of 19 corona cases, 4 cases are Home Quarantine Cases while rest 15 cases are local Contact cases.

The four cases of Home Quarantine are all male and Railway staff (43-year-old, 55-year-old, 44-year-old and 32-year.

The local cases are: 1) six cases, 27-year-old female 24-year-old female, 21-year-old female, 29-year-old male, 21-year-old male and 33-year-old male (all employees of private hospital in Bhubaneswar linked with an earlier positive case who was a native of other district.

2) Two cases, 45-year-old female and 27-year-old male, the employees of another private hospital linked with earlier positive case who is a native of other district.

3) Five cases, 24-year-old male, 19-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 18-year-old male and 15-year-old male of Dumduma, Subash Nagar Basti linked with an earlier case with travel history of Delhi.

4) One case, 51-year-old male, an employee of a government hospital in Bhubaneswar and other persons is a nine-year-old boy of Laxmi Bazar Basti who is a native of other district recently travelled to Bhubaneswar on 11.6.2020.

The civic body also informed that three COVID patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospitals.

