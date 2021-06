164 gms Brown sugar seized in this city of Odisha, one arrested

Cuttack: The central excise department of Cuttack on Wednesday seized 164 gms of brown sugar from Banki area here and one arrested in this connection.

The arrested has been identified as Suresh ku Mohapatra.

Acting on a tip-off, the central excise team along with the team conducted a raid near Banki area and during the search they seized 164 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 16 Lakh and apprehended one person.