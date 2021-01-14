Bhubaneswar: The 15th ‘ Toshali National Crafts Mela ‘ will start in the temple city of Bhubaneswar on January 21 (Thursday) and continue till February 5 (Friday).

The Mela shall be organised by the Textile and Handicrafts Department of Government of Odisha. A decision in this regard was taken yesterday at a meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

Weavers, artisans, and sculptors from all over the country are expected to participate in the mela. Sarees, shawls, earthen ware, porcelain, dress material, junk jewellery and shoes are generally sold like hot cakes in the mela.

This fair draws huge crowds every year, but it is to be seen how many people will visit the mela this year keeping in mind the Covid regulations.