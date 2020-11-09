Odisha covid recoveries
Representational Image

1521 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reaches 2,89,689

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as  1521 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Out of the 1521 recoveries, as many as 151 people hail from Khordha, 124 people from Sundargarh.

The other recoveries 114 from Cuttack, 108 from Anugul, 95 from Mayurbhanj, 90 from Jagatsinghpur, 81 from Nuapada, 72 from Kendrapara, 68 from Dhenkanal, 63 from Puri, 61 from Bargarh, 59 from Baleswar, 55 from Balangir, 49 from Nayagarh, 38 from Jajapur, 33 from Keonjhar, 33 from Sambalpur, 31 from Kalahandi, 29 from Malkangiri, 23 from Sonepur, 20 from Nabarangpur, 19 from Koraput, 18 from Ganjam, 17 from Jharsuguda, 13 from Rayagada, 11 from Kandhamal, 10 from Bhadrak, 4 from Deogarh, 3 from Gajapati, and  29 from State Pool.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,89,689, said the Health Dept.

