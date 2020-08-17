Bhubaneswar: Another 1503 Covid-19 patients have been recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Monday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 232 Covid-19 patients from Ganjam district , highest in the state, have been cured today.

Other recoveries include 131 from Cuttack, 112 from Rayagada, 111 from Sundergarh, 101 from Balasore, 99 from Khurdha, 63 from Dhenkanal, 51 from Mayurbhanj, 49 from Gajapati, 49 from Koraput, 42 from Malkangiri, 38 from Bhadrak, 38 from Jagatsinghpur, 37 from Kandhamal, 36 from Bolangir, 36 from Jajpur, 35 from Sambalpur, 34 from Nayagarh, 31 from Kalahandi, 31 from Nabarangpur, 31 from Nuapada, 30 from Sonepur, 20 from Keonjhar, 18 from Angul, 15 from Baragarh, 14 from Jharsuguda, 14 from Kendrapara, 4 from Deogarh and 1 from Puri.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 43779, Health Dept tweeted.

