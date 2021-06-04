150 Turtles Seized From Smugglers In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: Around 150 turtles have been seized by the Forest officials at Kalimela in Malkangiri district on Friday and seized two motorcycles.

On basis of reliable information, the Kalimela forest officials had gone to MPV-65 village of Tigal Panchayat, when two turtle businessmen/peddlers fled from the scene into the forest after they saw forest officials vehicles coming from the opposite side leaving their motorcycles.

During the search, the forest officials seized two motorcycles and 150 turtles from them.

Later, a case has been registered and have launched an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha Love Birds Commit Suicide In Mayurbhanj

State

Three Drug Peddler Arrested, Brown Sugar Worth 2 Cr Seized In Odisha

State

Nephew,Uncle Including Three Killed In Road Mishap In Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.