Malkangiri: Around 150 turtles have been seized by the Forest officials at Kalimela in Malkangiri district on Friday and seized two motorcycles.

On basis of reliable information, the Kalimela forest officials had gone to MPV-65 village of Tigal Panchayat, when two turtle businessmen/peddlers fled from the scene into the forest after they saw forest officials vehicles coming from the opposite side leaving their motorcycles.

During the search, the forest officials seized two motorcycles and 150 turtles from them.

Later, a case has been registered and have launched an investigation into the matter.