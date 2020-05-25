Puri: Preparation for Snana Yatra, the big festival ahead of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra has been started. As many as 150 Daitapatis are to be engaged to perform the rituals on Snana Yatra. A list in this connection has been finalised by Daitapati Niyog in Srimandira of Puri in Odisha.

As per reports, 60 Daitapatis will be engaged in the service of Lord Jagannath, 50 will be for Sri Balabhadra and 30 servitors will be in the service of Devi Subhadra while 10 servitors will be engaged for Sudarshana for execution of the rituals during Snana Purnima 2020 that is scheduled to be held on June 5 in the Srimandira premises.

The list will be handed over to the administration following which the said Daitapatis will be housed in quarantine after their corona test. A decision has been made in this regard today.

Besides Daitapatis, list of other 10 Niyog has also been prepared. All of these servitors will also be tested for Corona.