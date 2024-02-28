Monkey fighting with dog video from Bhubaneswar goes viral, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Monkey fighting with dog video from Bhubaneswar of Odisha has gone viral. The unusual thing in the video is that normally dogs bark at monkeys, but here the monkey attacked the dog. The video has gone viral.

Kalinga TV Digital Network reporter Raja stumbled upon a monkey in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar. Upon keen observation he found that the monkey was limping. Being an animal lover, he wanted to help out the monkey and tracked it for some time when the monkey was seen fighting with a dog.

In the video we can see that the monkey initially went near a man who tried to drive it away by waving his cloth. As the animal left that place and went near a bus stop, a few people tried to feed it. Someone offered the monkey a piece of roti, while someone else gave it biscuit to eat.

Meanwhile the monkey came across a dog. Normally, dogs bark at monkeys. Yet, in this case, the monkey jumped on the dog and the two got engaged in a fight for a short time. Then, again the monkey proceeded in its way to take rest at a bus stop.

Another point about the monkey is needed to be divulged. The monkey was limping because its right front leg had sustained severe injury. Hence, the monkey was not only limping but due to the injury it was not in a position to jump from one branch to other branch of a tree. When jumping monkeys normally grip the branch with their front two legs but as this monkey has sustained injury in its front two legs, it is not in a position to jump from one branch to another. The locals narrated this tale to our reporter.

Watch the video here: