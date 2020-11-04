covid tally in odisha
Photo Credit: Manchester TV

1474 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 2,95,889

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1474 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally rose to 2,95,889.

New Positives Cases: 1474; In quarantine: 855 Local contacts: 619

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 76

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 68

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 89

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 120

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 39

14. Jharsuguda: 39

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 56

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 175

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 29

22. Mayurbhanj: 52

23. Nawarangpur: 30

24. Nayagarh: 20

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 73

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 104

31. State Pool: 30

You might also like
State

Second Eco Retreat In Odisha’s Puri To Start From December 1

Business

Fuel Rates In Bhubaneswar Continues To Remain Stable On Wednesday

State

Rural Development Junior Engineer Under Vigilance Scanner in Odisha

State

Ganja Worth 80 Lakh Seized in Odisha’s Koraput, Gun Seized

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.