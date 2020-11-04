1474 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 2,95,889
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1474 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally rose to 2,95,889.
New Positives Cases: 1474; In quarantine: 855 Local contacts: 619
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 76
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 68
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 89
6. Boudh: 5
7. Cuttack: 120
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 33
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 39
14. Jharsuguda: 39
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 19
17. Kendrapada: 56
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 175
20. Koraput: 23
21. Malkangiri: 29
22. Mayurbhanj: 52
23. Nawarangpur: 30
24. Nayagarh: 20
25. Nuapada: 46
26. Puri: 73
27. Rayagada: 7
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 104
31. State Pool: 30