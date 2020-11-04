1474 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 2,95,889

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1474 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally rose to 2,95,889.

New Positives Cases: 1474; In quarantine: 855 Local contacts: 619

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 76

2. Balasore: 78

3. Bargarh: 68

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 89

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 120

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 33

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 39

14. Jharsuguda: 39

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 56

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 175

20. Koraput: 23

21. Malkangiri: 29

22. Mayurbhanj: 52

23. Nawarangpur: 30

24. Nayagarh: 20

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 73

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 104

31. State Pool: 30