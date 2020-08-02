Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1434 new Covid positive cases including from quarantine centres and 445 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1434 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 34,913.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Boudh: 5

6. Cuttack: 123

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 13

9. Gajapati: 91

10. Ganjam: 320

11. Jagatsinghpur: 13

12. Jajpur: 57

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 18

15. Kandhamal: 44

16. Kendrapada: 22

17. Keonjhar: 2

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 12

20. Malkangiri: 24

21. Mayurbhanj: 1

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 8

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 65

26. Rayagada: 197

27. Sambalpur: 51

28. Sonepur: 6

29. Sundargarh: 76