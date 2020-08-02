covid cases in odisha
1434 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 34,913

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1434 new Covid positive cases including  from quarantine centres and 445 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1434 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state has reached 34,913.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Boudh: 5
6. Cuttack: 123
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 13
9. Gajapati: 91
10. Ganjam: 320
11. Jagatsinghpur: 13
12. Jajpur: 57
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 18
15. Kandhamal: 44
16. Kendrapada: 22
17. Keonjhar: 2
18. Khurda: 218
19. Koraput: 12
20. Malkangiri: 24
21. Mayurbhanj: 1

22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 8
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 65
26. Rayagada: 197
27. Sambalpur: 51
28. Sonepur: 6
29. Sundargarh: 76

