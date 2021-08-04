14 more RT-PCR laboratories to come up in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to set up 14 more RT-PCR laboratories in the State to facilitate and speed up testing in view of possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Director, Health Services, Dr Bijay Mohapatra said that people having covid symptoms won’t have to visit far places to get them tested for the infection and the test process will also speed up in the coming days.

Epidemic is a process, tracing, testing and surveillance will play a major role to combat against the Covid-19 pandemic, informs Dr Bijay Mohapatra.

Besides, the State government is giving priority to vaccination. Speaking of the third wave, people need to be aware of it. Around 60,000- 70,000 testing are being done in the entire state, said Dr Bijay.

Speaking about the fatality rate due to Covid-19, he said the death figures provided by the Health Department is based on old audited reports and the real figures will be ascertained after the end of the pandemic.