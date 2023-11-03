13th Hockey India Congress: Hockey Association of Odisha honoured with ‘Outstanding Performance’ Award

Bhubaneswar: The Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Performance’ award and a generous cash reward of Rs 10,00,000 during the 13th Hockey India Congress, held at the Conference Hall of Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium at Ranchi in Jharkhand today.

Hockey India, the governing body for field hockey in India, recognized HAO for its remarkable performance at the National Championship 2023.

The award and cash reward were presented to HAO as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the promotion and development of hockey in the state of Odisha. Odisha has emerged as a global hub for Hockey.

The ‘Outstanding Performance’ award is a testament to the exceptional dedication, hard work, and talent exhibited by the HAO team during the National Championship 2023. Their consistent efforts have not only elevated the sport within the state but have also helped nurture and groom talented hockey players.

The Rs 10,00,000 reward handed to HAO represents a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the sport. This financial support will further aid HAO in their mission to make hockey more accessible and attractive to the youth, ensuring that the legacy of the sport continues to thrive.

Sanatana Sahu, Secretary, HAO shared, “We are deeply honored to receive such a prestigious award from Hockey India, this recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to the promotion and development of hockey in Odisha, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Hockey India and its entire team for their applause and support”

The recognition and reward provided by Hockey India reflect the collaborative spirit of the national and state-level organizations in their shared goal of advancing the sport of hockey. It is a testament to the importance of such partnerships in nurturing and promoting the growth of sports in India.

HAO remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering the sport of hockey, and this award and reward will undoubtedly inspire them to continue their excellent work in the field.

