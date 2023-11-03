Solar Energy Society of India honours Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: Solar World Congress, currently in session in New Delhi, today honoured Dr Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS. The felicitation, done under the aegis of the Solar Energy Society of India (SESI), was done for promoting green initiatives at KIIT and KISS campuses and harvesting solar power for day-to-day operations.

The felicitation by SESI President Praful Pathak was done in the presence of the Director General of IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. On this occasion, the organizers at the Solar World Congress congratulated Dr Samanta’s stellar role in promoting education among the indigenous children and using renewable energy sources and green campuses inside KIIT-KISS.

Earlier, KISS was awarded the prestigious Energy Globe Award by the Energy Globe Foundation in Tehran in 2018 for its green efforts.

Speaking on the occasion Pathak said, “Dr Samanta’s unwavering dedication to create awareness and implementing green energy technologies has had a profound impact on our community and the environment at large.”

SESI in a statement at the Solar World Congress has said that Dr Samanta is a source of inspiration for all to develop a clean, green, and sustainable future on Earth.

The six-day-long Delhi Solar World Congress is being organized under the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) from October 30. In this world congress delegates from more than 50 nations from scientific research, engineering, architecture, and industries are participating to strategize a sustainable future.

