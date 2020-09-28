139 more test positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack city, Tally rises to 11,653

Cuttack : As many as 139 more Covid positives have been detected in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha over the past 24 hours, taking its total tally to 11,653, officials said on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid positives in the city, 68 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while equal number of cases have been detected from home quarantine and three are local contact cases.

The active cases in the city stands at 2,703, the CMC said.

“Another 115 recoveries (27 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff, ” the civic body tweeted.