1389 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rise To 2,93,214
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1389 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. The tally rose to 2,93,214.
New Positives Cases: 1389 In quarantine: 789 Local contacts: 591
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 71
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 70
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 101
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 20
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 53
13. Jajpur: 46
14. Jharsuguda: 35
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 18
17. Kendrapada: 80
18. Keonjhar: 49
19. Khurda: 142
20. Koraput: 13
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 55
23. Nawarangpur: 24
24. Nayagarh: 22
25. Nuapada: 59
26. Puri: 58
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 34
29. Sonepur: 35
30. Sundargarh: 100
31. State Pool: 31