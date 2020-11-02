covid tally odisha
Representational image

1389 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rise To 2,93,214

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1389 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Monday. The tally rose to 2,93,214. 

New Positives Cases: 1389  In quarantine: 789 Local contacts: 591

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 69

2. Balasore: 59

3. Bargarh: 71

4. Bhadrak: 52

5. Balangir: 70

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 101

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 20

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 53

13. Jajpur: 46

14. Jharsuguda: 35

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 18

17. Kendrapada: 80

18. Keonjhar: 49

19. Khurda: 142

20. Koraput: 13

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 55

23. Nawarangpur: 24

24. Nayagarh: 22

25. Nuapada: 59

26. Puri: 58

27. Rayagada: 10

28. Sambalpur: 34

29. Sonepur: 35

30. Sundargarh: 100

31. State Pool: 31

