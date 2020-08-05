covid cases in bhubaneswar

137 Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Check Complete Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 137 Covid cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha  in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh Covid cases in the State Capital, 113 were related to quarantine, while the remaining 51 were local contacts.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” said a BMC official.

To date, the State Capital has reported a total of 3354 Covid-19 cases. While 18 persons have succumbed to Covid-19, as many as 2061 Covid patients have recovered so far.

The active cases in the city stand at 1273.

