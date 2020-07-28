1215 Covid19 Positive Cases Reported In Odisha, Tally Reaches 28107
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1215 new COVID19 positive cases including 753 from quarantine centres and 462 local contacts.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1215 new covid cases have been reported from 28 districts of the State.
The district wise COVID positive tally reported today is as follows:
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 29
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 21
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 60
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 89
11. Ganjam: 332
12. Jagatsinghpur: 47
13. Jajpur: 20
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 8
16. Kandhamal: 14
17. Kendrapara: 14
18. Keonjhar: 77
19. Khurda: 312
20. Koraput: 73
21. Malkangiri: 14
22. Mayurbhanj: 22
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 11
26. Rayagada: 24
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 2
Here is the details detail about the coronavirus cases of Odisha till now:
New Recoveries: 581
Cumulative Tested: 476560
Positive: 28107
Recovered: 17373
Active Cases: 10545