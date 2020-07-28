COVID-19 blood test results in 20-minute
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1215 new COVID19 positive cases including 753 from quarantine centres and 462 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1215 new covid cases have been reported from 28 districts of the State.

The district wise COVID positive tally reported today is as follows:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 29

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 60

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 89

11. Ganjam: 332

12. Jagatsinghpur: 47

13. Jajpur: 20

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 8

16. Kandhamal: 14

17. Kendrapara: 14

18. Keonjhar: 77

19. Khurda: 312

20. Koraput: 73

21. Malkangiri: 14

22. Mayurbhanj: 22

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 11

26. Rayagada: 24

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 2

Here is the details detail about the coronavirus cases of Odisha till now:

New Recoveries: 581

Cumulative Tested: 476560

Positive: 28107

Recovered: 17373

Active Cases: 10545

