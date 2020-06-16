Bhubaneswar: As many as 120 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, said the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday afternoon. All of them were discharged from the COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 19 cases reported from Jajpur district, 15 from Cuttack, 11 from Mayurbhanj & Khordha, nine from Nuapada, seven from Sundergarh, six from Kandhamal, five each from Balangir and Nayagarh, four each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jharsuguda, three each from Keonjhar, Ganjam & Puri, two each from Angul, Kalahandi and Koraput, one from Malkangiri, according the State Health department.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2974, the Health department tweeted little while ago.