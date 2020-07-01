covid cases in bhubaneswar

12 New COVID19 Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 new positive cases of  COVID19 have been detected in the capital city of Odisha in last 24 hours. The same has been informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday afternoon.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the city has risen to 135.

The details of the cases are as follows:

