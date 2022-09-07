12-hour Kosala Mahabandh observed in Western Odisha today

Balangir: Kosala Sena and Kosala Mukti Morcha have called for a 12-hour shutdown from dawn-to-dusk in Western Odisha demanding a separate Kosala state today. Under the influence of the bandh, all trading establishments, educational institutions and government offices remained closed and vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

In Balangir, the protesters are observing the shutdown by picketing from morning in the town and have blocked roads at various places. However, emergency services have been kept out the purview of the bandh.

The bandh is being observed demanding the formation of a separate state with the 11 districts of West Odisha.

Anticipating law and order situation, elaborate security arrangements have been made in these districts, reports said.