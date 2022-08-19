12-hour bandh observed in Sundergarh by Western Odisha Yuva Manch

Sundergarh: Western Odisha Yuva Manch has called for a 12-hour shutdown here demanding the establishment of a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of the State in the district.

According to sources, Western Odisha Yuva Manch President Dinesh Patel along with 4 other party members including Ranjan Mahanandia, Shubham Mohapatra, Sumit Das has been sitting on huger strike near local DRDA square demanding the establishment of the state’s second AIIMS in the district for the last three days. With the support of all political parties, intellectuals, conscious citizens, social workers, organizations, the West Odisha Youth Forum has called the 12-hour Sundergarh bandh today.