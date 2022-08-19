sundergarh bandh

12-hour bandh observed in Sundergarh by Western Odisha Yuva Manch

By WCE 6 63 0

Sundergarh: Western Odisha Yuva Manch has called for a 12-hour shutdown here demanding the establishment of a second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of the State in the district.

According to sources, Western Odisha Yuva Manch President Dinesh Patel along with 4 other party members including Ranjan Mahanandia, Shubham Mohapatra, Sumit Das has been sitting on huger strike near local DRDA square demanding the establishment of the state’s second AIIMS in the district for the last three days. With the support of all political parties, intellectuals, conscious citizens, social workers, organizations, the West Odisha Youth Forum has called the 12-hour Sundergarh bandh today.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate remains constant in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Villages submerged in outskirts of Bhubaneswar as water level rises in Daya

State

Odisha +2 admission 2022: First phase admission process starts from today

State

Low pressure in Odisha: Red alert issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.