12-hour bandh for NAC status cripples life in Bangomunda of Balangir

Balangir: Normal life came to a standstill following a 12-hour bandh call given by Bangomunda Nagarika Manch demanding fulfilment of a three-point charter of demand including a Notified Area Council (NAC) status for Bangomunda area.

The bandh which started at 6 am in the morning and will continue till 6 pm in the evening witnessed complete shutdown of shops and other business establishments in the area.

While all government and private educational institutions along with offices remained closed during the bandh observation, the vehicular movement on the roads came to a grinding halt.

Notably, along with the NAC status for Bangomunda the Manch is demanding for upgradation of the Bangomunda PHC as area hospital and renovation of Makund Sagar pond also.

The protestors had submitted their charter of demands to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 5 by giving an ultimatum of 18 days to fulfil them. As the government failed to meet their demands they had launched a dawn to dusk bandh today.