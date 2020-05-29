12 Districts In Odisha To Receive Rainfall, Thunderstorm & Lightning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface  wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rainfall  very likely to occur at one or two places.

The above information has been provided by the Bhubaneswar, Meteorological centre.

The 12 districts are Koraput, Raygada, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Deogarh  between 29/1440 hrs ist and 29/1740 hrs IST

